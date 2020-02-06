



BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas was on the move again ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline. But after the deadline hit, Thomas was once again left looking for a new team.

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team swap that also included the New York Knicks, landing them another former Celtic — Marcus Morris — in the trade. While Morris will serve an important role off the Clippers bench the rest of the season, Thomas will not. Los Angeles is not keeping Thomas, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

That means Thomas will be a free agent again, free to sign with whichever team wants him on the buyout market. As long as he signs with a team by March 1, he’ll be eligible for postseason play.

The Boston Celtics did not make a move on deadline day. The last time Danny Ainge made a notable trade ahead of the deadline, it was for Thomas back in 2015. Since the Celtics could use a little more of a scoring pop off their bench, expect to hear some Thomas rumors when the buyout season commences. He would certainly address that need, with the Boston bench near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting.

But the Celtics could also use some size off the bench, and Thomas doesn’t really address that need. So don’t be surprised if there’s no happy reunion for Thomas in Boston.

Thomas will likely find a new home quickly though. He left Washington averaging 12.2 points per game and hitting 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts.