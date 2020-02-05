



BOSTON (CBS) – In a continuation of movement we picked up in last night’s WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll, it’s another day of good results in New Hampshire for Pete Buttigieg.

Bernie Sanders continues to lead the field with 25%, but Buttigieg is closing in with a 19% showing, his best yet in our poll.

Joe Biden dropped three points from last night to 12%, and Elizabeth Warren is holding steady at 11%.

Looking deeper into the crosstabs, Buttigieg appears to be siphoning voters away from Biden in a couple of key areas. He’s up by four among women while Biden is down by four, with a similar scenario among registered Democrats, a crucial demo for Biden.

Sanders continues to hold steady but is showing no signs of growth.

And Biden’s woes are highlighted by a startling six point drop among one of the core elements of his base, voters over age 65.

Meanwhile, Warren’s stretch run appeals to female voters have yet to gain traction, as she continued to run third with women behind the two frontrunners.

Keep in mind that this poll has a margin of error of 4.4% and the race remains quite fluid, with 14% undecided and 43% saying they could change their minds before voting day next Tuesday, a five percent increase over last night. That number rises to 47% among women.

New Hampshire voters are famously late deciders and anything can happen here, raising the stakes for Friday night’s final TV debate before primary day.

“It’s becoming a two-person race, not quite that yet, but if Buttigieg’s acceleration continues its going to be a two-person race similar to Iowa,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

The WBZ-TV/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll is a two-day rolling sample of 500 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters.

