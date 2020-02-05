Comments
FREEPORT, Maine (CBS) – L.L. Bean is cutting 200 jobs and also closing a Maine call center next year.
According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Freeport-based retailer will close its Lewiston call center in 2021.
The company says it needs to reorganize for future growth, and layoffs are part of that process.
Employees working at the Lewiston center were offered jobs in Portland.
The 200 layoffs are across all levels of the company, leaving L.L. Bean with 3,500 year-round employees in Maine, a company spokesman told the Sun Journal.