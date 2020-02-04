MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Ocean Spray Cranberries announced it fired president and CEO Bobby Chacko for what they called “a violation of the company’s policy against harassment.”
The Massachusetts’-based company, with headquarters in Lakeville-Middleboro, named James White as interim CEO. White was previously chairman, president and CEO of Jamba Juice.
“At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative,” said Peter Dhillon, chairman of the Ocean Spray board of directors. “It should be noted that Bobby Chacko helped to right the ship at Ocean Spray and set us on a new path. However, no matter how valuable someone’s contributions may be, we simply cannot accept a violation of our company policy.”
Ocean Spray has opened a search for a permanent CEO.
“This is a time of great positive momentum at Ocean Spray,” said White in a statement. “I have total confidence in the team and tremendous respect for the growers and families who have built this extraordinary cooperative over the past 90 years. Together we will keep the business moving forward on the path to success.”