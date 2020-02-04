



LACONIA, NH (CBS) – Democratic Presidential hopefuls are on the ground in New Hampshire.

Pete Buttigieg was crisscrossing the state Tuesday. His stops took him from Nashua to the Seacoast, then the Lakes Region.

“The hope that propelled me into this campaign is vindicated every day, was vindicated in a big way last night when we had a chance to quiet whether we belonged in this effort in the first place,” said Pete Buttigieg.

Senator Elizabeth Warren told supporters at a Town Hall in Keene she feels good despite the bumpy start in Iowa.

“We came out of Iowa knowing it is a tight three way race at the top and that the three of us Buttigieg and Bernie and I will divide up most of the delegates,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally in Nashua Tuesday afternoon before heading off to Concord. Despite no official ruling, he was optimistic and told voters to be patient about results in Iowa.

He also spoke to voters about key issues surrounding climate change, healthcare, education, and gun violence. Biden slammed President Trump for his divisive ways and was also critical of Bernie Sanders when it came to Medicare for all.

“Now he and the other supporters of Medicare for all won’t tell you how much it costs and who is going to pay for it,” Biden said.

Biden supporters say another four more years of President Trump would a disaster.

“I am more into someone who can come in who really has a sense of who are country is and what we need to have done,” said voter Jody Brown.

At a rally in Concord, Sen. Amy Klobuchar also addressed the issues with the Iowa caucus. Sen. Bernie Sanders arrived in New Hampshire late Tuesday afternoon.

New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner said the first in the nation primary is completely different from the Iowa caucuses. He said the results will be out on the night of the election.

“We have a paper ballot people vote with either a pen or a pencil you can’t hack a pencil and the paper goes into a machine that’s not connected to the internet,” said Secretary Gardner.

Voters tell WBZ News they are confident in the state’s system and ready for this final week before casting their ballots.

“Ya I have a couple of people I really like on each side,” said Lisa Cooper of Alton Bay.

“I’m Republican, but I’m not going to vote Republican for president,” said James Driacca of Concord.

“I just want to hear a few more things before I make a decision,” said Dave Lewis of Concord