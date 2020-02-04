BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline Police are asking residents to be on the lookout as they investigate two attempted robberies and an armed robbery that took place within hours of each other. One man is believed to be behind the three incidents.

The first was on Jan. 28 around 8:30 p.m. on Bowker Street. Police said the victim first noticed the man walking in the opposite direction on Kent Street. When he got to his house, the suspect grabbed his shoulder and demanded money. “The victim jumped over the front porch to escape at which time the suspect fled.”

On January 29 at 1:35 a.m., the man allegedly approached another victim on Beacon Street near the intersection of St. Paul Street. After a brief interaction, the victim started to walk away. “The suspect caught up to the victim, kept one hand in his sweatshirt pocket insinuating he had a weapon, and tried reaching into the victim’s pockets with his other hand while stating ‘you know what this is,'” police said. The person was able to get away.

The suspect took off toward Coolidge Corner, police said, and at 1:55 a.m. the third incident occurred near Beacon Street and Pleasant Street. The man allegedly asked for directions to a store and as they walked together “the suspect elbowed the victim into the entryway of a restaurant. The suspect then showed a knife, demanding all of the victim’s money,” police said. This time, the victim gave the suspect all his money.

The suspect ran away toward Commonwealth Ave.

Each of the victims gave a similar description of the suspect: a man in his 20s or 30s, about 5’8″ tall, with a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is to call Brookline Police at 617-730-2222.