BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox do not have a manager. They may be trading away their star player in a matter of hours. But that doesn’t mean the 2020 season is not just around the corner.
In a sure sign that Red Sox baseball — and more importantly, spring — is just around the corner, Monday is “Truck Day” at Fenway Park. The team’s equipment truck will be filled with loads and loads of baseball necessities (complete with a lot of bubble gum and sunflower seeds) and then begin its trek to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
The heavy lifting starts at 7 a.m., with the truck scheduled to depart Van Ness St. for its 1,480-mile trip from Boston to Fort Myers around noon. For the 24th straight year, Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck.
Here is what will depart for sunny Florida on Monday:
- 20,400 baseballs
- 1,100 bats
- 200 batting gloves
- 200 batting helmets
- 320 batting practice tops
- 160 white game jerseys
- 300 pairs of pants
- 400 T-shirts
- 400 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
It would appear a new contract for Mookie Betts did not make the cut.
“Truck Day” has been celebrated as the unofficial start of Red Sox spring training since 2003. It should arrive in Fort Myers later this week, with Red Sox pitchers and catchers set to report for duty on Feb. 11 with their first workout the following day. The team will have its first full-squad workout on Feb. 17.