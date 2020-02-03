CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Avon News, Randolph News

AVON (CBS) – A driver choking on food said he lost consciousness and crashed near the Avon-Randolph town, bringing down two utility poles and knocking out power in the area.

Police said 55-year-old Dana Walcott of Randolph blacked out after choking and struck one pole on Route 28. He told officers he didn’t realize what was happening until hitting the second pole.

A driver choking on food crashed on Route 28 on the Avon-Randolph line. (WBZ-TV)

There was a limited number of power outages north of High Street. Police said the outages impacted businesses and a “small number” of residents.

Walcott was charged with driving with a suspended license. He was arrested on a warrant for the same offense out of Quincy.

The area is expected to be closed until late Monday night while crews repair the damaged poles.

Comments

Leave a Reply