AVON (CBS) – A driver choking on food said he lost consciousness and crashed near the Avon-Randolph town, bringing down two utility poles and knocking out power in the area.
Police said 55-year-old Dana Walcott of Randolph blacked out after choking and struck one pole on Route 28. He told officers he didn’t realize what was happening until hitting the second pole.
There was a limited number of power outages north of High Street. Police said the outages impacted businesses and a “small number” of residents.
Walcott was charged with driving with a suspended license. He was arrested on a warrant for the same offense out of Quincy.
The area is expected to be closed until late Monday night while crews repair the damaged poles.