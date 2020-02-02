BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic and public transportation issues are giving commuters a headache. Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo said it’s also having another impact.
DeLeo told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller the transportation woes are having an impact on the state’s economy.
“I think if you’re talking about the economy, which has been very important during my stay as Speaker and prior to that, transportation plays a very important part,” DeLeo said. “I’ve heard considerable amount of times from folks in the business community that folks can’t get into work on time. And with that, it hurts the economy. Whether you’re talking about commuters, people going for school, people going for medical appointments. Transportation plays a major part in the economic engine. That’s why I feel that we have to do something and we have to do it now.”
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Keller asked DeLeo if he is concerned yet about Massachusetts casino revenue being lower than expected. DeLeo said no and added it’s “a little bit too early” for that.
“Obviously I’d like to do better. But I am happy with the thousands and thousands of jobs, which was important to me,” he said.