Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — Two police officers and two other people were seriously injured after a crash in Brockton Saturday night. It happened on Battles Street around 7:30 p.m.
According to police, “a car pulled in front of their cruiser from Porter Street, and the driver of the patrol car veered away.” At that point, “the crash occurred with a third vehicle traveling eastbound on Battles Street after police swerved out of the way.”
Two 27-year-old Brockton women in that third vehicle, a Honda sedan, were taken to the hospital along with the two officers.
Police are still investigating the events leading up to the crash.