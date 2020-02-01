



LOWELL (CBS) — Hundreds of people came together in Lowell Saturday to say goodbye to a Virginia police officer killed in the line of duty. Katie Thyne grew up and graduated from high school in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Friends, family and fellow officers gathered in Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell to pay their respects. Thyne served in the navy before joining the Newport News Police Department this past summer.

The 24-year-old Newport News police officer was killed during a traffic stop. The driver who had been pulled over dragged Thyne with his car. She later died of her injuries.

“She had her whole life in front of her. It was her dream. Get’s on the force, and then it’s utterly disastrous,” said Lowell resident Barry Ware.

During the service, her brother, along with her police chief, spoke about her fun, spirited personality, incredible smile and dedication to her job and family.

“It is a heartfelt loss from the East Coast to across this country. She will always be loved in our department,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

“Katie was a fantastic person. Her family meant a lot to her. She always had a big smile and she was loved,” said Lowell resident Lisa Toohey.

Police officers from across the country lined the streets as her casket was brought out of the church.

“Having all the people from around the country to honor her was very moving,” said

Thyne leaves behind her two-year-old daughter, her mother, fiancee and three brothers.