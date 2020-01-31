



WRENTHAM (CBS) – Wrentham Police are looking into a report that someone pointed a gun at a group of high school students.

Six students at King Philip Regional High School said they were walking from Dunkin Donuts back to the high school around 3 p.m. Thursday when someone in the back of a white Jeep Wrangler pointed a handgun at them.

“When the Jeep pulled alongside the students, they observed it was occupied by three black males, the operator, a front seat passenger and one in the rear seat,” police said in a Facebook post.

“The students stated the male in the backseat, passenger side, extended his arm out the window toward them and appeared to be holding a black handgun. As the vehicle drove away, it struck the curb and the students stated they heard the occupants yelling in jest.”

No one was hurt. The students reported the incident and police and parents were notified.

The students described the men to be in their early 20’s.

“According to the students, the driver was wearing a beanie on his head and the rear seat passenger had a buzz cut,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said in the post.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area for evidence.

“Parents and students may notice an increased police presence at the high school while the investigation is ongoing,” King Philip Regional School District superintendent Paul Zinni said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wrentham Police at 508-384-2121.

King Philip Regional High School is a regional high school that covers Wrentham, Norfolk, and Plainville.