BOSTON (CBS) – What will New England be eating as it watches Super Bowl LIV? Data from Google provides some clues.
Google released a map this week of “uniquely searched Super Bowl foods, by state.” In Massachusetts, chicken wings is the most popular search while New Hampshire residents are looking up chili dogs.
Rotel dip or Pizza dip for the #SuperBowl? Here are the uniquely highly searched game recipes by state.
Both Vermont and Connecticut are interested in chili. Maine is looking up deviled eggs while Rhode Island has a sweet tooth and is searching for cupcakes.
The No. 1 question people are asking about the big game this week is “When is the Super Bowl?” (Sunday at 6:30 p.m.)
The top trending player is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, followed by former New England Patriot and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
