LOWELL (CBS) — Friends and family of Newport News, Virginia, Police Officer Katie Thyne gathered in Lowell Friday to say goodbye at her wake. Thyne was killed during a traffic stop last week.
The wake took place at Immaculate Conception church, and drew a large crowd of mourners. Newport News police could be seen putting a black bunting on one of their cruisers in honor of Thyne.
“It’s just devastating. She was just an amazing person. She’s just gonna be missed. She was always smiling. She was just incredible, and it’s just a sin and senseless,” said Rick Fisher, a family friend.
Thyne died after she and another officer stopped a car. The driver allegedly took off and dragged Thyne.
“There are dangers in this profession. There is no doubt,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. “Katie knew that. Everyone who wears this uniform knows that. And that’s what brings us so close together, that in times of tragedy we wrap our arms around each other. There will be tears shed.”
Thyne was engaged and the mother of a 2-year-old daughter.
Across from the church, a cafe posted a sign honoring Thyne.
“We know people who are related to Katie,” said Joann Gunby, owner of the cafe. “It’s just nice to see the community coming together and honoring one of their own.”
Late in the day, officers from different officers paid their respects by holding a procession.