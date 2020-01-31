CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man was arrested Friday after he allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Jeffrey Saucier, 29, of Dorchester, New Hampshire, has been charged with reckless conduct.
Police said that around 2:15 p.m., they received a call about a road rage incident on Interstate 93 south in Canterbury. A witness told police that the driver of a black Volvo was driving aggressively and wouldn’t let another car pass. The witness told police that when the car finally passed the Volvo, the driver of the Volvo brandished a gun at them.
Police said the victim followed the Volvo until state police found the suspect in Concord, New Hampshire. They said they found a gun in the Saucier’s vehicle, and he was arrested.
Saucier was released on bail and is set to be arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court on Feb. 3.
State police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Trooper Nicole Stone at 603-931-9023 or via email at Nicole.Stone@dos.nh.gov.