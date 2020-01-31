CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Elizabeth Banks – actress, director, producer, writer and now the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. On Friday afternoon, the “Hunger Games” star was surrounded by men dressed in drag and paraded through the streets next to Harvard University.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Banks who is from Pittsfield. “It was really fun to see aunts and cousins and nieces on the trail of the parade earlier,” Banks said at a press conference. “Lots of family are here. My dad right back there, taking a photo. Hi, dad.”
They were there as Banks endured the traditional roast and, she dished it right back.
“Hasty Pudding is just one of those truly progressive institutions, you know you were founded and then a mere 175 years later you let ladies into the party,” said Banks.
Banks, who went to Penn, continued the witty banter when asked about the Ivy League rivalry between the schools.
“I mean, I don’t think there’s much of a rivalry. I believe Penn is a much better institution. I’m kidding, of course, not really,” said Banks.
While Banks says she will not buy a Harvard sweatshirt for her kids, she will proudly display her Hasty Pudding pot given to her by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.