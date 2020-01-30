LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper responding to assist in a pursuit was involved in a crash late Wednesday night in Leominster. A woman was hospitalized following the crash.
Just before midnight the trooper crashed into a Ford Focus on Route 12 in Leominster. The trooper was treated and released from Leominster Hospital.
The woman who was driving the Focus suffered serious injuries and remains at UMass Medical Center-Lakeside. Police said the woman was not a suspect in the pursuit.
State Police said the trooper was driving a gray “low profile cruiser” with emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.
When the trooper crashed, he was responding to assist other officers pursuing a suspect who fled from Route 290 in Worcester. The trooper was not actively in pursuit when he collided with the Ford Focus, but was responding to the area of the chase.
The pursuit continued onto Route 190 North and eventually Route 12 South. The suspect was stopped around 12:15 a.m. and arrested on multiple charges.