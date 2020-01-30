BOSTON (CBS) – Federal prosecutors are proposing an October trial date for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in the college admissions scandal. They’re also recommending grouping parents together instead of holding individual trials for each defendant.
A memorandum filed Wednesday puts Loughlin and her husband in the first group, anticipating two or three trials in a process that could stretch into 2021.
“In light of the foregoing, and given the volume of discovery in this case, the government believes that an October date for the first trial in this matter is reasonable, and would allow for the orderly resolution of pre-trial and discovery motions,” the U.S. Attorney’s office writes.
The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Prosecutors charged a total of 19 defendants in the case, with four pleading guilty and 15 going to trial.
Loughlin and Giannulli are “looking at 5-10 years in jail” if convicted, WBZ legal analyst Phil Tracy said.