



BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a lot of Mookie Betts trade chatter in the last week. A whole lot of it. Most of it has been just smoke, but now it kinda sorta sounds like the Red Sox are nearing a trade of their star outfielder.

In a post that is mostly just speculation — with a smattering of gushing about a potential lineup — The Athletic’s Andy McCullough writes that the Los Angeles Dodgers could be close to acquiring Betts from Boston. The two teams are still talking about a deal, and it could come to a head soon.

“The team appeared content to report to Camelback Ranch next month with their roster relatively unchanged from last season. In recent days, though, dialogue with Boston has approached a resolution on Betts,” writes McCullough.

“Their organization features a plethora of other options — from big-league assets like Enrique Hernández and Chris Taylor to up-and-coming performers like outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Tony Gonsolin to farmhands like catching prospect Keibert Ruiz or pitching prospect Josiah Gray — from which (Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim) Bloom could build a reasonable package for Betts,” McCullough added.

We’ve heard this before this offseason, though there is reason to believe that maybe this time, there is some actual credence to these reports. Spring training is just a few weeks away, and the Dodgers may be feeling the pressure to get Betts now, with the San Diego Padres also reportedly making a push for the 2018 AL MVP.