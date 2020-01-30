BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a lot of Mookie Betts trade chatter in the last week. A whole lot of it. Most of it has been just smoke, but now it kinda sorta sounds like the Red Sox are nearing a trade of their star outfielder.
In a post that is mostly just speculation — with a smattering of gushing about a potential lineup — The Athletic’s Andy McCullough writes that the Los Angeles Dodgers could be close to acquiring Betts from Boston. The two teams are still talking about a deal, and it could come to a head soon.
“The team appeared content to report to Camelback Ranch next month with their roster relatively unchanged from last season. In recent days, though, dialogue with Boston has approached a resolution on Betts,” writes McCullough.
“Their organization features a plethora of other options — from big-league assets like Enrique Hernández and Chris Taylor to up-and-coming performers like outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Tony Gonsolin to farmhands like catching prospect Keibert Ruiz or pitching prospect Josiah Gray — from which (Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim) Bloom could build a reasonable package for Betts,” McCullough added.
We’ve heard this before this offseason, though there is reason to believe that maybe this time, there is some actual credence to these reports. Spring training is just a few weeks away, and the Dodgers may be feeling the pressure to get Betts now, with the San Diego Padres also reportedly making a push for the 2018 AL MVP.
This could also just be more gamesmanship from the two teams trying to pry Betts away from Boston, or the Red Sox trying to push up the price. McCullough also notes that the Dodgers could take on David Price, though they want to do so at a greatly reduced price than the $96 million the lefty is owed over the next three seasons.
Jon Heyman and Buster Olney also fired off some Betts thoughts on Friday, adding a little more fuel to the fire.
Hearing Dodgers remain strongly in mix for Mookie. 1. They have great prospects. 2. Unlike SD they are a clear WS contender. 3. Baseball prez Andrew Friedman worked with new Red Sox GM Bloom 10 plus yrs in Tampa. 4. AF also knows David Price from Tampa. 5. Again, great prospects.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2020
Worth repeating, as LAD talk with BOS about a possible megadeal: The most significant $ obligation they have in baseball ops is likely to Andrew Friedman, who just signed his new deal. The most they owe any individual player is Kershaw ($46m). Tons of payroll flexibility.
— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 30, 2020
There isn’t much new to report in the negotiations, but Thursday’s report does makes it sound like the Red Sox and Dodgers are getting closer to the finish line of a potential Betts trade.