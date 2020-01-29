



(MARE) – Marcos is a boy of Hispanic and Caucasian descent who likes attention from caring adults and enjoys a wide array of activities. He especially likes woodworking, which is an interest that he shares with his foster father. He also enjoys riding four wheelers and being outside. He just recently started playing the saxophone.

Marcos is caring towards animals and is currently living with a large dog. His foster parents share that he is a pleasure to have in the home and that he is responsible for several different chores that he completes for an allowance. Marcos has friends in the neighborhood who he likes to play with. His teachers report that he is doing well and has no behavioral concerns.

Legally freed for adoption, Marcos will do well in family of any constellation. He will also do well as an only child or with older or younger siblings, as long as he receives a good deal of attention from the adults in the home. Marcos would like to remain in contact with his biological sister, maternal great-grandparents, and maternal aunts and uncles. He also has half siblings that he has not met yet. Marcos currently sees his sister for holidays and for birthday parties, as well as for other occasions.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.