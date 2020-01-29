Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Not sure what to get your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day? Instead of flowers, how about a lovely arrangement of pickles?
Boston-based Grillo’s Pickles is bringing back its famous pickle bouquet. It’s a do-it-yourself kit that comes with instructions for how to put the bouquet together.
The kit includes an empty 32-ounce pickle container, 15 wooden skewers, artificial floral filler and cellophane, plus a coupon for a free jar of pickles.
It’s being sold online here for $25. Pickle lovers may want to act fast because there are a limited number of kits available.
Grillo’s started off as a pickle cart on Boston Common.