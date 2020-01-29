BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA has a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston in an effort to increase Charlie Card access around the city, especially in communities that rely on buses. Historically, the cards have been sold at subway stations, but starting this month, free, no balance cards will be available at certain club locations.
“I ask people about their experiences on the T and one thing I heard over and over again was a lack of access to Charlie Cards,” MBTA Chief Customer Officer Danny Levy told WBZ-TV. “You can go to certain stations but throughout the network, you cannot access Charlie Cards. So I went back with my staff and talked about it and asked how can we provide more access to Charlie Cards to our customers, our riders? They need it.”
With a Charlie Card customers pay $1.70 for bus fare, without it they pay $2.00.
“It’s a big deal for them. It’s something they use during the school year, in the summer, on the weekends. It’s not limited to just to the club, it adds to their personal life as well,” said Ricardo Maldonado, a Teen Engagement and Retentive Coordinator at the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea.
Levy added, “It also helps them build their confidence, which is what the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is all about–building the confidence of the youth. One way to do that is to make sure they feel comfortable to ride the system and see other parts of their communities.”
The following locations are participating:
- Edgerley Family South Boston Club in Boston
- Yawkey Club of Roxbury in Roxbury
- Jordan Club in Chelsea
- Sumner Club in Roslindale
- Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Club in Dorchester
- Charlestown Club in Boston
- Franklin Hill Club in Boston
- Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston in East Boston
- Orchard Gardens Club in Roxbury
Over the last year, the MBTA has worked with cities like Chelsea, Watertown, Salem, Winthrop, Lynn and, most recently, Cambridge to offer free, no balance and even $5 pre-loaded cards at city halls and libraries.
Customers can find them at the following locations:
- Chelsea offers pre-loaded $5 CharlieCards and free no-balance CharlieCards in the Chelsea City Hall Treasury Office
- Watertown offers free no-balance CharlieCards at Watertown Town Hall and the Watertown Free Public Library
- Salem offers free no-balance CharlieCards at the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, Salem Public Library, and Salem’s Parking Department
- Winthrop offers free no-balance CharlieCards at the Winthrop Public Library
- Lynn offers free no-balance CharlieCards at Lynn City Hall
- Cambridge offers free no-balance cards at the Community Development Department (third floor) located at 344 Broadway within the City Hall Annex / McCusker Building