BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA has a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston in an effort to increase Charlie Card access around the city, especially in communities that rely on buses. Historically, the cards have been sold at subway stations, but starting this month, free, no balance cards will be available at certain club locations.

“I ask people about their experiences on the T and one thing I heard over and over again was a lack of access to Charlie Cards,” MBTA Chief Customer Officer Danny Levy told WBZ-TV. “You can go to certain stations but throughout the network, you cannot access Charlie Cards. So I went back with my staff and talked about it and asked how can we provide more access to Charlie Cards to our customers, our riders? They need it.”

With a Charlie Card customers pay $1.70 for bus fare, without it they pay $2.00.

“It’s a big deal for them. It’s something they use during the school year, in the summer, on the weekends. It’s not limited to just to the club, it adds to their personal life as well,” said Ricardo Maldonado, a Teen Engagement and Retentive Coordinator at the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea.

Levy added, “It also helps them build their confidence, which is what the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is all about–building the confidence of the youth. One way to do that is to make sure they feel comfortable to ride the system and see other parts of their communities.”

The following locations are participating:

Edgerley Family South Boston Club in Boston

Yawkey Club of Roxbury in Roxbury

Jordan Club in Chelsea

Sumner Club in Roslindale

Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Club in Dorchester

Charlestown Club in Boston

Franklin Hill Club in Boston

Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston in East Boston

Orchard Gardens Club in Roxbury

Over the last year, the MBTA has worked with cities like Chelsea, Watertown, Salem, Winthrop, Lynn and, most recently, Cambridge to offer free, no balance and even $5 pre-loaded cards at city halls and libraries.

Customers can find them at the following locations: