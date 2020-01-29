BOSTON (CBS) — When the Celtics return to action at TD Garden on Thursday night, there is a chance that Jayson Tatum will also return to action. On their Wednesday injury report, the Celtics listed the forward as questionable for Thursday’s tilt against the Golden State Warriors.
Tatum has missed Boston’s last three games with a right groin strain that he suffered last Wednesday in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics didn’t miss him too much, going 2-1 in their visits to Orlando, New Orleans and Miami, but they will certainly welcome Tatum’s 21.5 points per game back to the lineup. They may not need him for Thursday’s visit from the 10-38 Warriors, but he’ll be an important part of Brad Stevens’ game plan when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Boston is 0-3 against their Atlantic Division rival this season.
Tatum could make his return shortly after he learns his All-Star fate, as the third-year forward is expected to hear his name called when All-Star reserves are announced Thursday evening.
While Tatum was upgraded on Wednesday’s injury report, center Enes Kanter has already been ruled out for the third straight game with a hip issue.