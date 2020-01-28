BRYAN, OHIO (CBS) – There’s a little less conversation on Sweethearts these days. The classic Valentine’s Day candy once made by Necco in Revere is missing messages because of production problems.
Spangler Candy in Ohio is making Sweethearts for the first time after buying the 171-year-old confection company in 2018. But their Facebook page has several complaints from upset customers who ordered Sweethearts that turned out to be speechless.
“We are sorry your box of Sweethearts was missing messages,” Spangler said in a reply to one customer. “The printer for the sayings was accidentally damaged during production which impacted the print quality.”
A review by Candystore.com found that 97% of candy hearts do not have a complete phrase on them, and 65% are totally blank. The website says that moving decades-old equipment from the Necco turned out to be very difficult, and the printers didn’t work once put back together.
Still have your heart set on the classic candy? Spangler warns “supplies are limited” and CandyStore.com says they may run out before Valentine’s Day.
Spangler is hopeful that production problems will be fixed in time for Valentine’s Day 2021.