BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is retired. Thus, he is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. And as a non-Patriot, the 30-year-old is free to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady’s impending free agency.

And when speaking to reporters in Miami, Gronkowski made it clear that he’s excited for Brady to have the opportunity to test the free-agent waters for the first time in his 20-year career.

“I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore, to see what’s out there,” Gronkowski said, in video shared on Twitter by NESN’s Doug Kyed. “I mean, he’s been playing for so long, and just the way that he’s been playing, just the level he’s been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market. I mean, why wouldn’t you? I mean, you’ve never done it before in your career, and he’s going to be a free agent for the first time ever. So good for him — go test out the market and then do what’s best for himself. That’s the decision that he has to make, is what’s best for himself, best for his family, what he feels like he’s going to love.”

Gronkowski said he’s spoken to Brady since the season ended but has not felt the need to offer up any career advice to his former quarterback.

“I really haven’t talked to Tom like that. I did talk to him though after the game, and just talked. It wasn’t all about football. Some of it was just about life and all,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski added: “That’s all up to Tom. He’s a grown man and he’ll be able to make that decision on his own.”

Gronkowski admitted that if Brady leaves New England and signs with a new team, it will be strange to see — but only temporarily.

“It’s always strange, no matter who the player is,” Gronkowski said. “If you see a player play on a team for 10 years and go to another team, it’s always strange at first. But everyone gets used to it after a little bit. But it would definitely be strange if that happens — for a couple weeks, it may be strange. But everyone adapts, like any other time it happens.”