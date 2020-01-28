BOSTON (CBS) — With all of New England (and most of the football world) concerned with the uncertain football future of Tom Brady, a different yet significant change may be coming in Foxboro.

According to WEEI’s Christian Fauria, longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has retired.

“I am hearing that Dante Scarnecchia has retired,” Fauria said on air on Tuesday. “It’s just not official yet.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry also reported the news shortly after Fauria.

Hearing the Patriots will have a new offensive line coach in 2020. My understanding is Dante Scarnecchia will be retiring. @christianfauria was on it first. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 28, 2020

Spoken to a handful of players over the last 24 hours or so. Several are under the impression that yes, Scarnecchia is calling it a career. https://t.co/1FJo6AHBNc — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 28, 2020

Fauria added that Scarnecchia’s replacement will likely come from the Patriots’ existing coaching staff, and he speculated that assistant running backs coach Cole Popovich could get the job. Fauria, though, curbed that suggestion as just a “hunch.”

Carmen Bricillo, who coached the offensive line at Youngstown State before joining the Patriots last year, is also on New England’s staff.

Scarnecchia, who will turn 72 years old next month, just completed his 48th season in coach, 36 of which were in the NFL and 34 of which came in New England.

Scarnecchia originally joined the Patriots in 1982 under head coach Ron Meyer, when he coached the tight ends and special teams for seven seasons. He rejoined the Patriots in 1991 and aside from a temporary retirement from 2014-15, he’s been with the team since. During that time, he’s been a special assistant, defensive assistant, linebackers coach, special teams coach, offensive line coach and assistant head coach. He’s been a part of five Super Bowl-winning seasons.