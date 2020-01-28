PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – Love was high in the air on a bridge in New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation posted a heartfelt moment between a couple, identified as Dan and Julia, that got engaged on the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth.
Love was in the air.
@NewHampshireDot when @MemorialBridge1 hosted a very surprised guest.
Dan and Julia met @UNHCIVILENVENG. where they both worked on Memorial Bridge projects.#proudtobenhdot#unhcivilengineering#memorialbridge#stayworkplay pic.twitter.com/GeS3qQ8GXq
— NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) January 26, 2020
They met as civil engineering students at the University of New Hampshire and worked on Memorial Bridge projects together.
Julia said “yes” to the couple’s next chapter on the bridge where it all began.