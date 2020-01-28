CBS Los Angeles:Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – Love was high in the air on a bridge in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation posted a heartfelt moment between a couple, identified as Dan and Julia, that got engaged on the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth.

They met as civil engineering students at the University of New Hampshire and worked on Memorial Bridge projects together.

Julia said “yes” to the couple’s next chapter on the bridge where it all began.

