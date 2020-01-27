



NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Pilot Paul Huron is still processing the crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and eight others.

“It’s tragic anytime there is a helicopter accident, it’s always tragic,” Huron said. “I want to be a better pilot so I want to know what mistakes they made or what happened that led to that maybe we can prevent or do something better.”

Huron is a flight instructor with Boston Helicopters in North Andover. He walked WBZ-TV through his pre-flight check. He said one should be done each time you fly.

Huron said his number one safety concern is the weather.

“I’ll have probably a couple backup plans in case I need to do something,” Huron said. “But you know the best plan is always just don’t go at all.”

He makes sure to know the conditions where he’s taking off, landing and everywhere in-between.

“As anyone who’s lived around here for more than 20 minutes knows the weather gets a little finicky kind of comes and goes very quickly,” said Huron.

Huron said during an emergency a pilot is allowed to land a helicopter anywhere.

“So I can put it down on 93, I can put it down really wherever I deem safe to meet the needs of the emergency,” said Huron.

Emergency procedures make up a lot of what Huron teaches his students to help them become confident and safe pilots.