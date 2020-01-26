BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft complimented Kobe Bryant and said he was “shocked” by the NBA legend’s tragic death Sunday. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California, along with seven others.
“It makes us all realize how we can’t take anything for granted,” Kraft told a reporter on the Grammy Awards red carpet. “Seeing his beautiful little beloved daughter, [who] is 13, and I know the pride he took in her. Here we are in Kobe’s home in the Staples Center. I had a chance to see him in one of his last games here and he was such a gentleman and great competitor.”
Kraft said he got 50 texts and emails about Kobe right after the crash. “It’s a global impact.”
He added, “For those of us who are privileged to wake up every day in good health and you have good family around you — make sure you give them a special hug and kiss today.”