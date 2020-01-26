CBS LOS ANGELES:NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics players current and past were among those in the NBA world reacting in shock to news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant, 41, was one of five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas. No one survived the crash.

Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce, who went head-to-head against Bryant in two NBA Finals, was among those who took to social media in shock.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and current Celtics players also took to Twitter as the news broke.

Bryant is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.

  1. mandyfard says:
    January 26, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Kobe personified “Excellence”. It makes me so sad, so disoriented… May he rest in peace, may he be in the arms of God and may his family be strong. Condolences to his wife and beautiful girls. Condolences to our entire nation.. Condolences…

