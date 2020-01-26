



BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics players current and past were among those in the NBA world reacting in shock to news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

READ: Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter

Bryant, 41, was one of five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas. No one survived the crash.

Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce, who went head-to-head against Bryant in two NBA Finals, was among those who took to social media in shock.

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

☹️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and current Celtics players also took to Twitter as the news broke.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020

Bryant is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.