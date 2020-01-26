BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics players current and past were among those in the NBA world reacting in shock to news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.
READ: Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter
Bryant, 41, was one of five people on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas. No one survived the crash.
Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce, who went head-to-head against Bryant in two NBA Finals, was among those who took to social media in shock.
This is not real right now
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
☹️
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and current Celtics players also took to Twitter as the news broke.
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020
Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020
RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020
Bryant is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.
Kobe personified “Excellence”. It makes me so sad, so disoriented… May he rest in peace, may he be in the arms of God and may his family be strong. Condolences to his wife and beautiful girls. Condolences to our entire nation.. Condolences…