



Music's Biggest Night is under way from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and we are well on our way to handing out some hardware. Check out the list before for a full list of winners updated throughout the night as we wind our way through the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo (WINNER)

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters (WINNER)

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish (WINNER)

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)

LP5 — Apparat

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather — Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela (WINNER)

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Best Rock Performance:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr. (WINNER)

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance:

“7empest” — Tool (WINNER)

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

Best Rock Song:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) (WINNER)

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)