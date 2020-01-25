MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS) — A college student in Middletown, Connecticut, is in isolation and being monitored for the coronavirus. Wesleyan University said the student was recently traveling in Asia and reported a fever and a cough.
The university said in a statement: “No diagnosis has been made. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to determine if the student…has contracted the coronavirus or not…We are providing healthcare and other services. We have been in touch with everyone with whom the student had close contact since returning to campus in order to monitor them. To date, none of these individuals have exhibited symptoms of concern.”
The virus has killed at least 41 people and infected more than 1,300 others in China. Today, China’s president called it “a grave situation.”
The virus has also spread to other countries. Here in the U.S., only two cases have been confirmed. They are in Washington state and Illinois.