



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career this offseason, so it’s a pretty big deal. Just about everyone is weighing in on Brady’s future, including some of the his former teammates.

On Friday, it was former Brady target Danny Amendola who shared his thoughts on the future of the quarterback. And, like everyone else out there, Amendola really doesn’t know what will happen should Brady hit free agency on March 18.

But Amendola said that Brady is in control of his future, and the Brady family will play a big factor in where he plays football next.

“It’s going to go however he wants,” Amendola said during his appearance on Friday’s SportsCenter on ESPN. “He’s the ultimate competitor. I think as his kids get older — Vivy, Jack and Benny — he wants to spend time with his family. I think that’s going to weigh heavily on his decision and where he goes, and he can set that up the way he wants.

“His competitive nature, his ability is still through the roof,” added Amendola, who spent five seasons catching passes from Brady in New England. “And whatever team gets him, if he stays in New England or if he goes somewhere else, he’s going to bring a high level of football there.”

Like most of those wore a Patriots uniform with Brady, Amendola struggles to picture Brady anywhere but New England.

“It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is,” said Amendola.