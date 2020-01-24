



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) –The owners of the Middle East nightclub are planning to put the building up for sale. Even though they say the club and restaurant will be part of any redevelopment, there is concern for the future of the Cambridge musical haven.

The nightclub, located on Mass. Ave., has been a Central Square institution for decades. It’s a place where bands got their start and customers got an affordable meal. But longtime owners, the Sater family, want to sell the building that’s home to three clubs and two restaurants, for redevelopment.

“If you were to go out and ask where you saw your first show chances are folks are going to tell you it’s the Middle East nightclub in Central Square,” said Michael Monestime, the executive director of the Central Square Business Improvement District.

He said he understood the owners’ desire to sell, but with reservations. “It’s one thing for somebody to be able to cash in on something where blood, sweat, and tears have been put in place, we respect that. It’s another thing to change the entire dynamic of this district, and that’s what we’ll fight.”

Though the owner wouldn’t talk to WBZ-TV on-camera, he told us any redevelopment would preserve the live music clubs and restaurants.

Customers and residents are worried nonetheless.

“I don’t see any other kind of venues that exist like this anymore. So it’s like a little gem that really needs to be protected,” said Cam O’Grady.

“Central Square is at risk of becoming just like Harvard Square where everything is sanitized,” added Jeannie Ramey.

“I think it’s bigger than a building. What’s really for sale and at risk are our cultural assets to this district,” said Monestime.

As all this plays out, the Middle East remains open for business.