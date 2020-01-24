BOSTON (CBS) — Severity of the flu in Massachusetts has increased from moderate to high, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.
The ranking is based on the activity and distribution of: “influenza-like illness, hospitalizations, and influenza positive test results reported to the [MDPH].” All three of these markers rose this week.
The number of flu positive test results reported has increased this week by 31% compared to last week. Despite the fact that hospitalizations are on the rise, they still occur at a lower rate than in the previous two years.
The B strain appears to be more common across the country. Earlier this week, a teenager from Worcester County who tested positive for Influenza B died.
Experts said it is not too late to get vaccinated.