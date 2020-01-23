CBSN BostonWatch Now
BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) — A man in Barnstead, New Hampshire was caught driving through town with a full laundry basket strapped to his back window Tuesday evening, according to police.

Barnstead police wrote on Facebook that he had strung the back seat seat-belts through the rear windows of the car to secure the laundry basket.

They said he was also driving with a handmade paper license plate placed in the rear window, and had a passenger with “a fist full of active arrest warrants.”

The car with the laundry basket and paper license plate. (Photo Credit: Barnstead Police Department)

It is unclear whether the man was charged with a crime.

