BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) — A man in Barnstead, New Hampshire was caught driving through town with a full laundry basket strapped to his back window Tuesday evening, according to police.
Barnstead police wrote on Facebook that he had strung the back seat seat-belts through the rear windows of the car to secure the laundry basket.
They said he was also driving with a handmade paper license plate placed in the rear window, and had a passenger with “a fist full of active arrest warrants.”
It is unclear whether the man was charged with a crime.