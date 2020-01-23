BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics just can’t stay fully healthy. Though it didn’t really matter on Wednesday night.
One game after playing with a full lineup against the Lakers, the Celtics entered Wednesday night’s game vs. Memphis without Jaylen Brown. And they left the game without Jayson Tatum.
Tatum suffered a strained groin during the 119-95 blowout victory, but not before he scored 23 points with seven rebouds, four assists, two steals and a block in his 26 minutes on the court. He left the game with just under five minutes left to play in the third quarter, and with the Celtics leading 99-63 by the end of that quarter, his services were no longer needed, even if he was healthy.
Despite the tweaked groin for Tatum, head coach Brad Stevens did not seem overly concerned.
“It just didn’t sound like it was too bad. I’m not too concerned about it,” Stevens said. “He’ll get a test tonight, just to make sure, and we’ll figure out more [Thursday] when we travel.”
The Celtics will be hitting the road for a three-game trip, starting with Orlando on Friday night. They’ll be in New Orleans on Sunday, before wrapping up their trip in Miami on Tuesday.