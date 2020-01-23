BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has surrendered to police in Florida.
Police in Hollywood, Florida issued an arrest warrant for Brown on Wednesday. He was wanted for burglary and battery for an incident involving the driver of a moving truck at his house.
Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
On Thursday night, attorney Eric Schwartzreich told CBS Miami Brown is “innocent of these charges. Hopefully we’ll get bond tomorrow and he’ll be acquitted of all charges.”
Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)