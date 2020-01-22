



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the latest step in a unique workplace mentoring program through the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, bringing together a group of girls to meet their new big sisters for the first time. It happened at the Wayfair offices in Boston on Wednesday. For both big and little sisters, this is the start of something special.

It was a big moment filled with excitement and a bit of nervousness, as a group of girls from the Josiah Quincy Upper School in Boston stepped into a new experience. They’re little sisters who were matched with big sisters who work at the Boston headquarters of Wayfair, the online home store.

“We really hope that we can introduce these young women to all the opportunities that are out there,” said Jane Carpenter, of Wayfair.

“They’ll be coming here having one on one time with their match and also doing a variety of group activities,” added Christine Berardino, of Big Sisters Boston.

Exodia Demosthene is a Wayfair software engineer. She and her new little sister, Mayra Da Costa Pereira, are one of 10 pairs of Wayfair employees and students who will work together twice a month for the next year.

“I grew up with five brothers, so I really wanted a big sister! So this is coming from a deep-seated desire to just experience that sisterhood,” Exodia explained.

“She’s great. I like my big sister. We have a lot in common. She likes to read. I enjoy reading, too. She’s also really easy to talk to,” said Mayra.

The goal is to show that anything is possible.

“If she’s dreaming big right now, dreaming even bigger. Just understanding that there’s endless opportunities for her and also feeling supported,” Exodia said.

Wayfair is the fourth company to join the workplace mentoring program. Big Sisters Boston hopes to have 10 onboard later this year.