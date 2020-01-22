Comments
MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – Marblehead police are getting the word out about a movie filming in town Wednesday. The historic district is being turned into a ski town for a Disney+ movie called “Frills,” according to a store that’s part of the shoot.
Police said filming will happen around Washington and Pleasant streets near the old Town House.
Anyone driving through the area should expect traffic delays during filming.
“Every effort has been made to minimize disruptions and ample police officers will be on-site to assist in facilitating vehicle traffic as well as pedestrians,” police said.