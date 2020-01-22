BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested Friday night in Tennessee, charged with speeding and three counts of drug-related offenses.
The 22-year-old was stopped by officers for speeding in his 2016 Land Rover. Officers found Williams to have been in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and prescription drugs without a prescription.
The arrest took place at 9:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
A native of Nashville, Williams played collegiately at Vanderbilt. He was drafted by the Patriots with the 45th overall pick (second round) of the 2019 NFL Draft, after trading the No. 56 and No. 101 picks to the Rams to move up into that spot.
Williams was active for just nine regular-season games, playing 80 total snaps on defense (8 percent) plus 84 snaps on special teams (19 percent). He recorded four total tackles (three solo) and defended one pass. He was active for the Patriots’ lone postseason game, taking five snaps on defense and 12 snaps on special teams.