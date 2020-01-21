Comments
CHICOPEE (CBS) – The City of Chicopee is making history with its new team of firefighters.
The Chicopee Fire Department has its first all-female fire engine crew.
Lt. Dina Brunetti, Kiersten Therrien and Valeri Stein work together to run Engine 7.
They hope their story will inspire all young girls to follow their passion.
“No matter the profession, anyone can do any job as long as you put your mind to it, so having a team of women makes us all stronger,” said Stein.
Their goal is to have female crews become more common.