BOSTON (CBS) — After Chad O’Shea was fired in Miami, there was some speculation that he could land back in New England. But that will no longer be the case this offseason.
O’Shea was first connected to the Patriots as a potential candidate to take over at offensive coordinator when Josh McDaniels was likely to leave for a head coaching gig. But McDaniels missed out on head coaching jobs in New York and Carolina, and then agreed with the Browns that he wouldn’t be a good fit in Cleveland.
Still, there was a chance O’Shea could return to his old post as wide receivers coach in New England. But that also won’t be happening, with O’Shea reportedly heading to Cleveland to be the team’s new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. O’Shea will work under new Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, who beat out McDaniels for the head coaching position.
The Patriots, meanwhile, don’t have any in-house candidates to replace Joe Judge at wide receivers coach, after Judge was hired as the new head coach for the New York Giants. Some potential candidates are Mike Groh, who as recently fired as offensive coordinator by the Philadelphia Eagles, and former Patriots player Troy Brown.