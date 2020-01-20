



ACTON (CBS) – Businesses in Acton are adding security and taking precaution after several recent break-ins in the same area of town.

On Sunday, police were called to Acton Convenience at 465 Great Road for a report of a break-in. Surveillance images showed a male suspect had broken the glass front door of the store before stealing money from the cash register.

This weekend’s break-in is similar to three others that have taken place at businesses along Great Road in the last five months. All are believed to have taken place in the late evening and early morning hours, with the individual (or individuals) breaking the glass at the businesses’ front entrances.

The first incident happened on August 22 at Pro Tech Gas Station.

“I probably should have done something then, but I didn’t do anything, and then it happened to me,” said a business owner.

In October, the whole cash register was stolen overnight from Acton Dry Cleaners.

“I’ve been here 16 years and nothing has ever happened like this,” said business owner Mark Coddaire.

Coddaire’s store, Marx Running and Fitness, is just a few doors up from the cleaner. He was called to his business Christmas morning, to find his door smashed, and money and gift cards gone.

“Will it happen again? The timing of it – Will I be here to address it? It gives you that feeling of insecurity for sure,” he said.

He’s adding some cameras to the property.

“I want to make sure anyone who thinks they can do it again – they’re just going to get caught,” Coddaire said.

As always, in any town, police ask people to call 911 if they notice any unusual behavior.