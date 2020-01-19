BOSTON (CBS) — After their bombshell request to leave the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were officially released from their royal duties by Queen Elizabeth, who said she supports their wish for a more independent life. But a local expert said their departure might not help the couple achieve their goal of getting out of the spotlight.

“This life is going to continue to follow them,” said royal family expert Kelly Lynch. “It’s not a life that they can escape.”

Lynch is the managing editor of Daily Break, and has written about the royal family for years. She said this move by Meghan and Harry is going to be costly.

“It’s going to be very expensive. We’re talking in the millions of dollars,” Lynch said.

Last week, the couple announced they wanted to step down as senior royals. But because of this, they no longer are entitled to public funding.

“They’re going to have to pay for their own security. They’re going to have to pay for their own homes,” Lynch said.

Some believe the duke and duchess could sign a book deal or become brand ambassadors, and Meghan could always go back into acting. But Lynch said all of that comes with scrutiny.

“They’re leaving the royal family because they can’t handle the spotlight. They can’t handle the scathing headlines that Meghan has been facing since she became a member of the royal family,” Lynch said. “They’re going to face criticism even though they are not even in the royal family anymore.”

The queen said the royal family’s hope is that Meghan and Harry build a happy and peaceful new life, but Lynch fears it will be anything but peaceful.

“I don’t see the benefit of them leaving the royal family to have a more private life,” Lynch said. “They are always going to be in the spotlight whether they like it or not.”