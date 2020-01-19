BROCKTON (CBS/AP) — Two men died in Massachusetts early Sunday morning after the car they were driving in struck a tree.
It happened around 1:25 a.m.
Officials say the car had been traveling north on Main Street when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Brockton Police found the 23-year-old driver trapped inside an Infiniti sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old Brockton resident was in the front seat. He was ejected throught he passenger side window. That man was rushed to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he later died.
Initial investigation shows the Infiniti was trying to pass another car on the right side when the driver lost control, veered left over the marked yellow lines, and crashed into a tree.