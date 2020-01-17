FOXBORO (CBS) – A Harry Potter pop-up is now open at Patriot Place through the winter. Located at Alice in the Village tea house, the pop-up allows guests to experience the magic of the popular books and movies.
“All of the food and some of the decor has become wizarding themed,” said Special Events Coordinator Melissa Sims.
The experience offers a variety of food and activities, such as Wizards High Tea. Menu items include golden snitch cake pops, a sorcerer’s scone and of course, butterbeer.
There’s also add-on experiences, including Potion Making 101, Fortune Telling, a Daily Prophet newspaper and acceptance letters from Hogwarts.
“Everyone has loved it. Everyone is so excited,” Sims said. “We’ve been getting people in wizarding robes and full school uniforms. Everyone is so excited for it. They love the attention to detail and the food.”
Christy Bird stopped in to enjoy the experience with her three children.
“The kids were really excited to see what house they were sorted into. They bring you a potion and a wand and they teach you a spell and the water in the potion changes to the house it equals,” Bird said. “I think it’s great. It’s right up our alley. We’re big Harry Potter fans so anything Harry Potter, we’re in, we’re going to.”
The pop-up is open seven days a week through March 31. The cost of the Wizards High Tea is $49 per person (ages 12 and up) and $30 per child (ages 4 to 11). To make a reservation, visit their website.