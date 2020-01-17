BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is having a tough week. But don’t worry — he’s going to be OK.

The Bruins winger is having a tremendous season, tied for 13th in the league with 21 goals and tallying the sixth-most points (64) in the NHL. With more than 300 NHL goals in the bank, putting the puck in the net has never been an issue for the 31-year-old.

This week, though, he’s having some issues.

They first popped up in Columbus, when he took the ice for a shootout attempt and then just … whiffed. He tapped the puck just enough for his “attempt” to count, and the Bruins immediately lost the game.

Bruins lose after Brad Marchand has the worst shootout try in the history of the sport pic.twitter.com/x9IVt4eDgG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 14, 2020

Ouch.

That goof came on Monday night. A few nights later, at home against Pittsburgh, Marchand ended up with a Grade-A scoring chance, coasting into the Penguins’ zone on a shorthanded breakaway. Marchand deked goaltender Tristan Jarry to the ice, and the winger perfectly set himself up to deposit the puck into the net to give Boston a 3-1 lead at the game’s midway point.

There was but one problem: He forgot to shoot the puck.

Brad Marchand is apparently cursed on any form of a breakaway now 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/4C1RHTpnMg — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) January 17, 2020

That one was a little more understandable, as the puck looked like it hopped a little due to some carved up ice. It happens.

Nevertheless, the pair of goal-scoring gaffed led Marchand to put out an APB on Friday morning via social media.

“ATTENTION…hands have been lost or stolen,” Marchand announced on Twitter. “If found please return to TD Garden…thanks.”

ATTENTION…hands have been lost or stolen, if found please return to TD Garden…thanks — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 17, 2020

The spirited winger is obviously never running too short on confidence, which was evident with his next tweet. Perhaps seeking some affirmation to his skills, Marchand replied to a tweet from the @NHLonNBCSports account, which showed Marchand as having the second-most game-winning goals since 2010.

“Would you look at that,” Marchand replied.

Would you look at that — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 17, 2020

That confidence boost, plus the nice display of friendship from David Pastrnak at the end of Thursday’s game?

Pasta knew Marchand’s been in a slump and gave him the empty netter, what a guy. pic.twitter.com/SIE0KeRMZY — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 17, 2020

It all should have Marchand back to normal in no time. Once he finds his hands.