BOSTON (CBS) — Ben Watson came out of retirement to rejoin the Patriots in 2019, and it didn’t go swimmingly. He was suspended to start the year before getting released and then re-signed. He ultimately played in 10 games plus the postseason loss, but we’ve now learned that even those were no picnic for the veteran tight end.
Watson posted on his Instagram story on Friday that he dealt with a torn Achilles throughout the 2019 season. Watson thanked TB12 trainer Joseph Koudelka for allowing him to stay on the field.
Ben Watson says he played through a torn Achilles this season. pic.twitter.com/npitQnIKfF
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 17, 2020
Watson referred to his “good” Achilles, because he suffered a torn Achilles in 2016 that ended his year in the preseason.
Watson did not appear on any Patriots injury reports during the season.
Watson, who turned 39 in December, caught just 17 passes for 173 yards without scoring a touchdown. In the Patriots’ playoff loss to Tennessee, he caught three passes for 38 yards, though he had a 38-yard reception negated due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Shaq Mason.
Watson said after the game that his career was likely over, though he hadn’t made a final decision at that point.