DANVERS (CBS) – Target is facing a steep fine for blocked emergency exits at two stores in Massachusetts. OSHA said Thursday that inspectors discovered obstructed fire exit routes at Target stores in Danvers and Framingham.
Packing boxes, products, rolling carts, metal bars, portable ladders and a powered industrial truck were among the items blocking exits, OSHA said. Target faces $227,304 in fines from the violations.
“OSHA has cited Target Corp. several times for exposing workers to hazards that restrict their ability to quickly exit a store in an emergency,” said OSHA Andover Area Director Anthony Covello in a statement. “Employers are required to keep exit routes free and unobstructed.”
PSHA said it has cited Target for similar hazards at 11 stores in the northeast since 2015.
Target has 15 days to comply with or challenge OSHA’s findings.